Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in ASML were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in ASML by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 52.1% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 4.2% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $723.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $285.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $573.86 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $834.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $916.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

