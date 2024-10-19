Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 12,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $101.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.94. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

