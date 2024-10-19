Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,512,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $1,947,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of HPS stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

