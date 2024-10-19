Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 420 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 143,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 35,661 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 26.6% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in British American Tobacco by 27.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 155,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 33,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:BTI opened at $34.50 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

