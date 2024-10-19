Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 454 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth $968,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,751,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,489,000 after buying an additional 30,408 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 48,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 357.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 328.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 64,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 49,391 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $519,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,752.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 14,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,473,391.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,056.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $519,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,752.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,171 over the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Franklin Electric stock opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.27. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.61 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.80 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 9.35%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

About Franklin Electric

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.