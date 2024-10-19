Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,183 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU stock opened at $128.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.07. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $128.67.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

