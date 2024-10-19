Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

EMR opened at $110.44 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.20. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

