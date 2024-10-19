American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 348.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its holdings in American International Group by 2,208.3% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 10,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 156,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

American International Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE AIG opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.69 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.51.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

