Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lowered its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570,200 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 38.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 784,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 219,111 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Snap by 515.4% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at $508,832,634.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $1,327,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,327,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,451,419.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,553,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,832,634.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,510,352 shares of company stock worth $13,446,353 in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.