Creative Planning Sells 47,616 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,685,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,616 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.81% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $472,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 121,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 96,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $131.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $131.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

