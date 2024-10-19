SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,926 iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $76.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.40. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.