Analyzing Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) and Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Leidos and Super League Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Leidos alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leidos 2.72% 28.40% 9.59% Super League Enterprise -95.78% -254.70% -110.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leidos and Super League Enterprise”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leidos $15.44 billion 1.48 $199.00 million $3.19 53.14 Super League Enterprise $25.08 million 0.40 -$30.33 million ($6.08) -0.15

Volatility and Risk

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than Super League Enterprise. Super League Enterprise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leidos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Leidos has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super League Enterprise has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Leidos and Super League Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leidos 0 2 10 0 2.83 Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00

Leidos currently has a consensus price target of $166.92, indicating a potential downside of 1.53%. Super League Enterprise has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 219.49%. Given Super League Enterprise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than Leidos.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of Leidos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Leidos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Leidos beats Super League Enterprise on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leidos

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, the space development agency, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, defense information systems agency, military services, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal and commercial customers in the national security industry. The solutions include technology, large-scale systems, command and control platforms, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to air navigation service providers, including the federal aviation administration, the En route automation modernization, advanced technology oceanic procedure, time based flow management, terminal flight data management, geo-7, and future flight services, as well as enterprise-information display systems; and security detection services. It also offers information technology (IT) solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; and environment, energy, and infrastructure services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people, include health information management, managed health, digital modernization, and life sciences research and development services. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Super League Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Super League Enterprise, Inc. creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs. Its proprietary cloud-based platform offers dynamic media technology; metaverse game experience and tournament technology; and fully remote production and livestream broadcast technology. In addition, the company operates Minecraft server world for more casual players on consoles and tablets. Further, it sells on-platform media and analytics products, and influencer marketing campaign sales to third-party brands and agencies; game development and custom game experiences within its owned and affiliate game worlds; and production, curation and distribution of entertainment content for its network of digital channels and media and entertainment partner channels. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.