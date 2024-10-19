iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,833,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,395 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 3.50% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $327,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $65.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.78. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $68.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Featured Stories

