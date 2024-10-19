Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,462 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,861,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $905,681,000 after buying an additional 1,764,844 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,515,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $529,212,000 after acquiring an additional 905,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $343,760,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,315,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $343,728,000 after purchasing an additional 131,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $335,426,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Aptiv Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of APTV opened at $71.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.08 and its 200 day moving average is $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.41.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

