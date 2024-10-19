Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 2,742 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $222.02 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $222.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.75.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.