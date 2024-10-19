Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 580 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. &PARTNERS lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 236,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,084,000 after purchasing an additional 66,762 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.37. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $52.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

