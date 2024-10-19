Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2,366.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETD opened at $31.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.94. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $168.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.73%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,708,905 shares in the company, valued at $54,240,644.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $929,700. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

