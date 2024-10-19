Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $356,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average is $80.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

