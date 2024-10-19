Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $638,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,477,000 after buying an additional 1,051,666 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,489,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,616 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 5,222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,186,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,578 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,791,000 after acquiring an additional 198,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,946,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

