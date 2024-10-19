SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,906,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,839,000 after acquiring an additional 669,534 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 676,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,231,000 after purchasing an additional 374,595 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7,775.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 469,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,258,000 after purchasing an additional 463,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 374,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYV opened at $81.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $81.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.37.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

