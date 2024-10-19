Good Life Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,762 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 49,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.83. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

