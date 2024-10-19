Bfsg LLC Buys 61 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. OLIO Financial Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VB stock opened at $242.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.11 and its 200 day moving average is $224.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $242.93.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

