Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 57,529 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,529 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. OxenFree Capital LLC acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 22,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FSCO stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,100.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,100.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $1,346,610.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,226.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

