nVerses Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

nVerses Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,912,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,125,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,987,000 after buying an additional 183,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,299,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,539,000 after buying an additional 103,059 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,608,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,264,000 after buying an additional 573,027 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,151,000 after buying an additional 17,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $65.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.67.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

