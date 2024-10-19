Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.95 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 133,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 35.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 57.1% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $192.51 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $194.80. The company has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.86.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

