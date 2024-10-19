SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Enbridge by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $42.03.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.01%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

