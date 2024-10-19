Good Life Advisors LLC Makes New $844,000 Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $989,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 53,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

IEI opened at $117.93 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $120.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

