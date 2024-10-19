IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $111,000 Holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 215.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 270,794 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 202,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 92,508 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

JOBY stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $32,113.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,036.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 27,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $153,439.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,771.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $32,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at $253,036.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 525,499 shares of company stock worth $2,667,151. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

