Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 835.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,790 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at $133,781,155.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $179.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $837.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.25. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.83 and a twelve month high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.54.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

