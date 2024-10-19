Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $419.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, September 20th. Baird R W raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,075.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $428.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $421.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.34. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.13 and a 12-month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.