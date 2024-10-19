Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Acquired by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,100 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Transocean by 138.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,633 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Transocean

In other news, Director Perestroika bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,074,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,139,312.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,460,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,574,894 shares in the company, valued at $468,476,695.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Perestroika acquired 1,500,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $6,195,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,139,312.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RIG. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Transocean Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.79. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

