Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $368,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 187,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $720,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $69.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.40. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

