nVerses Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

nVerses Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 7,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

STRL stock opened at $159.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.27. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.45 and a 12-month high of $170.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $582.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th.

View Our Latest Report on STRL

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $2,685,133.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,677,950.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.