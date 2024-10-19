nVerses Capital LLC Purchases 8,000 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 47.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,593,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,998,000 after acquiring an additional 64,671 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 55.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,994,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,968 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 115.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,813,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,704 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,670,000 after buying an additional 645,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,505,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,496,000 after buying an additional 92,026 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Itau BBA Securities lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE PAGS opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.94. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.34 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

