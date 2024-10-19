nVerses Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,300 CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBZ. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in CBIZ by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,128,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,850,000 after buying an additional 986,774 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,590,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 292,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,649,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,148,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBZ opened at $67.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.33. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.92.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.12%. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBZ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

