1,600 Shares in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Acquired by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 76.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 27.6% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on PJT Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

NYSE PJT opened at $148.64 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.47 and a 12 month high of $151.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.40.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.93 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $1,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,312.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $1,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,312.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 11,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,430,755.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,783.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,297 shares of company stock worth $3,092,668. Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

