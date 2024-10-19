nVerses Capital LLC Has $259,000 Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,542 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after purchasing an additional 196,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,391,385 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $138,794,000 after buying an additional 97,043 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 94,237 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $75,946.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,611.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $75,946.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,611.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,176 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,520. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $655,765 over the last ninety days. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

LEVI stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 148.57%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.