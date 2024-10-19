nVerses Capital LLC Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of D opened at $59.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $60.73.
Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.
About Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.
