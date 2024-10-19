nVerses Capital LLC Acquires 2,800 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 578,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 763.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after buying an additional 184,426 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,689,000 after buying an additional 48,525 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $905,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $1,237,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,407,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,990,820.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 3,952,300 shares of company stock valued at $129,050,026 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PBF opened at $33.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.51. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.55.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PBF. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

