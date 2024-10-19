Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Bought by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,379,000 after acquiring an additional 136,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,108 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 273,473 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $8,232,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.07.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $3,110,985.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,777.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $3,110,985.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,777.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 269,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $5,478,399.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,446.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 835,911 shares of company stock worth $14,640,096 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

