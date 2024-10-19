nVerses Capital LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

nVerses Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $51,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 984.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCOR opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.76 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.81. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $284.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Procore Technologies’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Procore Technologies

Insider Activity

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $356,293.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,448,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,618,087.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $160,091.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,285.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $356,293.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,448,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,618,087.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,691 in the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.