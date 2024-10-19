Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Acquired by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,576,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,714,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,513,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,070,000 after buying an additional 3,827,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,420,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,811,000 after buying an additional 1,506,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,280,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 2.01.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0138 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

In other news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,949. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

