nVerses Capital LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 43.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 46.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 32.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $48.38. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $54.94.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,893.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,550. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $114,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,893.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,275 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

