31,000 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Acquired by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 63.9% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 12,987 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 101.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.66. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

