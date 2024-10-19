nVerses Capital LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 108,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,648 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WU opened at $11.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Western Union had a return on equity of 123.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

