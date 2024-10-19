nVerses Capital LLC Boosts Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Valaris by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Valaris by 20.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 44.5% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Systrade AG acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the third quarter valued at $1,123,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Valaris by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valaris

In related news, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,705,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,326.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $872,425.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $755,237.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,705,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,326.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,403 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,246 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners cut shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark lowered Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Valaris from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Valaris Price Performance

VAL stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.41. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $1.07. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 49.33%. The business had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Valaris Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

