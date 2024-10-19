nVerses Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,100 Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPA. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,068,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,781,000 after buying an additional 144,806 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Copa by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,086,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,743,000 after acquiring an additional 236,850 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,990,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Copa by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,950,000 after acquiring an additional 65,525 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Copa by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 440,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,879,000 after purchasing an additional 53,806 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPA. StockNews.com upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Copa Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CPA opened at $102.04 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $78.12 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average is $95.16.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.11. Copa had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $819.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

