Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Acquired by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 285.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Cabot by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cabot by 33.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot during the second quarter worth $49,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

In other news, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $2,322,512.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,839.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $2,601,406.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,630,719.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $2,322,512.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,839.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,812 over the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBT stock opened at $114.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $117.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

