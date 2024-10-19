nVerses Capital LLC Raises Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LITE. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Lumentum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 58,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lumentum from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Lumentum from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $66.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.51. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.36 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 40.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

