nVerses Capital LLC Invests $313,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 212,986 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $44,450,000 after buying an additional 28,013 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.9% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 25,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $218.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.97 and a 200 day moving average of $210.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.